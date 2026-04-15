Assi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Taapsee’s Courtroom Drama

Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom drama Assi, which released in theatres on February 20, 2026, is now gearing up for its digital premiere. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is known for its hard-hitting subject and intense narrative.

The film will start streaming on ZEE5 from April 17, 2026. However, there will be no language expansion, and it will be available only in Hindi.

Along with Taapsee in the lead role, the film features a strong supporting cast including Kani Kusruti, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It also includes special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah and Supriya Pathak.

Despite a modest run in theatres, Assi is expected to reach a wider audience through its OTT release. With its gripping courtroom drama and powerful performances, the response on digital platforms is now eagerly awaited.