Abhilasham OTT Release on Amazon Prime on May 23

The Malayalam drama Abhilasham, which hit theatres on March 29, is now all set for its OTT debut. The film will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting May 23, 2025. Viewers can watch the movie in Malayalam with English subtitles.

Starring Saiju Kurup, Arjun Ashokan, and Tanvi Ram, Abhilasham received a mixed response during its theatrical run. It did not make a significant mark at the box office, but it found appreciation from sections of the audience for its simple yet emotional storyline.

The film is directed by Shanju Jaiba and tells the story of Abhilash Kumar, a kind-hearted man who runs a perfume shop and courier service in Kottakkal. His peaceful life takes a turn when Sherin, his childhood friend and school crush, returns to town after many years. She is now a single mother, already married and raising a child.

As the story unfolds, Abhilash struggles to express his long-hidden feelings for Sherin. The film follows his quiet inner battle and emotional journey, questioning whether he will ever be able to tell her how he truly feels. The narrative is presented with light-hearted moments and humor, making it a simple yet touching tale.

Tanvi Ram plays the role of Sherin, while Saiju Kurup portrays Abhilash. The cast also includes Binu Pappu, Navas Vallikkunnu, Uma KP, Neeraj Rajendran, Sheetal Zakaria, and Azisha Prabhakaran in supporting roles.

After almost two months of its theatrical release, Abhilasham is now gearing up to reach a wider audience through its digital release. Fans of Malayalam cinema can catch this emotional drama on Prime Video from May 23.