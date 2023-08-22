OTT series 'Bambai Meri Jaan' to star Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) A new streaming series is set to bow on the horizon. Titled ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’, the show is a crime thriller and will tell the story in 10 parts. The fast-paced crime thriller features a highly versatile and talented cast with Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.

‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ is created by Rensil D’Silva, who is known for directing ‘Kurbaan’ and served as a dialogue and screenplay writer on the cult classic ‘Rang De Basanti’. Shujaat Saudagar. Who is known for ‘Rock On!! 2’ has also created the show along with Rensil.

The story for the same has been penned by S. Hussain Zaidi, who earlier works have inspired many Bollywood gangster dramas most notably Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Black Friday’ and the Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ which is based on the chapter of Gangubai Kothewali from ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’.

Zaidi, who started off as a crime journalist, is a specialist in crime series which are set in Mumbai as is evident with his stories including the compelling ‘The Punishers of Mumbai Police: The Class of 83’.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar, with the story by S. Hussain Zaidi. The show has been directed by Shujaat Saudagar, who comes with a lot of experience in the advertisement industry.

The show will soon drop on OTT platform Prime Video.

