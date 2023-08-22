Jr NTR Fans Welcome Nara Lokesh’s Padayatra with Future CM Posters

Krishna dist.: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh got a shocker from Tollywood actor Jr NTR’s fans as his state-wide padyatra ‘Yuva Galam’ entered the Rangannagudem village of Bapulapadu mandal on Tuesday. The poster says the supporters of TDP want to see Jr NTR as the future chief minister.

The TDP scion was taken aback when he was welcomed by the fans with the flexi posters of the actor. The opposition party has repeatedly claimed that their party has a strong vote bank in Gannavaram constituency, however, the TDP’s balloon was pricked after the posters of Jr NTR appeared along the route of Lokesh’s padayatra.

Due to lack of strength in Krishna and Guntur districts, the opposition party is facing a leadership crisis. Nara Lokesh is not getting due respect from the local TDP leaders who have shown complete disregard to their party boss Chandrababu Naidu and not following the party commands.

Meanwhile, three members of Parliament, who won the election on a TDP ticket, have decided to boycott the Yuva Galam padayatra. Lok Sabha MP from Guntur Jayadev Galla and Vijayawada MP Kesineni have turned a blind eye to Lokesh’s padayatra. There are also speculations that the millionaire MP Jayadev might quit active politics before the ensuing 2024 elections.

