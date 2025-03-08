Organising IIFA Awards in Jaipur is a proud moment: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, March 8 (IANS) Organising the IIFA Awards in Jaipur is a proud moment for Rajasthan, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday.

He said that Rajasthan is set to witness a historic moment as the Silver Jubilee edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is being hosted in its capital, Jaipur.

Sharma expressed immense pride in this achievement, emphasising that IIFA is not just an award ceremony but a testament to the global expansion of Indian cinema and culture.

“Hosting this prestigious event for the first time in Rajasthan will provide the state with a distinct identity in the international film and entertainment industry,” he said.

Addressing the IIFA press conference at the Novotel Convention Centre on Saturday, Chief Minister Sharma highlighted India's growing prominence in the global entertainment sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stated that this event aligns with the government's vision to establish India as a hub for the global entertainment and cultural industry.

Furthermore, he noted that hosting IIFA would position Rajasthan as a prime location for film shoots, destination weddings, and live events, paving the way for a boost in concert tourism.

Sharma emphasised Rajasthan's long-standing reputation for grandeur, royal heritage, and majestic hospitality. The state attracts thousands of weddings annually, with its magnificent palaces, forts, mansions, and luxurious hotels serving as popular venues.

Notably, 75 per cent of India’s heritage properties are located in Rajasthan, making it the most sought-after destination for grand celebrations. Over the years, the growth of tourism, local artisans, and traditional handicrafts has been fueled by the influx of high-profile weddings and other significant events.

In the past year alone, 61 web series, documentaries, advertisements, feature films, TV shows, and music videos have been filmed in Rajasthan.

Cities such as Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Pali, Jaisalmer, and Shekhawati are increasingly favoured by filmmakers. The state’s diverse landscapes—including golden sand dunes, historic forts, tranquil lakes, wildlife sanctuaries, the Aravalli ranges, and the Chambal riverbanks—offer a perfect canvas for filmmakers.

Sharma reiterated that Bollywood's essence is deeply intertwined with Rajasthan’s scenic beauty and cultural heritage.

Rajasthan boasts robust connectivity through an extensive network of roads, railways, and airports. Cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, Jaisalmer, Udaipur, and Bikaner have direct air links, while an extensive rail network ensures seamless travel across the country.

The Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Modi for enhancing the state’s transportation infrastructure, making even remote areas accessible.

Additionally, Rajasthan's single-window clearance system facilitates smooth film production, with all necessary permissions granted within 15 days through an online portal. The state is also a paradise for wildlife filmmakers, with locations like Jawai and Jhalana offering leopard sightings, and renowned tiger reserves like Ranthambore and Sariska providing rich biodiversity. Bollywood celebrities serve as cultural ambassadors for Rajasthan, carrying the essence of “Dharti Dhoran Ri” and “Padharo Mhare Desh” to the world.

The Chief Minister urged filmmakers to see Rajasthan not just as a shooting location but as an experience where nature, history, and culture breathe life into every frame. He extended heartfelt wishes to the people of Rajasthan for the successful organisation of IIFA.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari underlined the state government’s commitment to environmental protection, referencing Rajasthan’s first-ever green budget introduced under Chief Minister Sharma’s leadership.

She also mentioned water-sharing agreements with Madhya Pradesh and Haryana and Rajasthan’s leading role in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ tree plantation campaign, initiated by Prime Minister Modi. She emphasised that hosting IIFA would encourage more film projects in the state while boosting tourism.

Following the press conference, Chief Minister Sharma inaugurated the IIFA Garden at the RIICO campus in Sitapura, marking the occasion by planting trees.

The event was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Additional Chief Secretary (Chief Minister's Office) Shikhar Agarwal, and Sabbas Joseph from the IIFA Awards Organising Committee.

