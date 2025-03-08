Champions Trophy: Gill Dismisses Rohit, Virat's retirement talk, backs team to handle pressure in final

Dubai, March 8 (IANS) Amidst rising speculation over the ODI futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli post the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India’s vice-captain Shubman Gill made it clear that no retirement discussions are taking place in the Indian dressing room.

While cricketing circles speculate that Rohit and Kohli—two of India’s modern-day batting greats—could call time on their ODI careers if India lifts the trophy, Gill emphasized the team’s focus remains solely on winning the title.

Speaking ahead of India's high-stakes final against New Zealand on Sunday, Gill dismissed the retirement chatter, stating, "There is no talk about retirement in the dressing room right now. We have not discussed this at the moment. All the chatter is about winning the match. And what we have to do to win the match. I think Rohit is thinking about the same. I think he is focusing on winning the Champions Trophy first. I think once the match gets over tomorrow, he will take a call, but I have not heard of this from anyone in the team," Shubman said in the press conference.

Reflecting on India’s strong batting unit, Gill heaped praise on the experience and depth within the squad.

"This is the best batting lineup I have been a part of. Rohit is one of the best openers in the world, and as for Virat, we don’t need to say much about him. But our team’s depth allows the top order to play with more freedom," he said.

Gill, India’s most prolific ODI batter over the last two years, acknowledged the importance of capitalizing on big-match opportunities.

"It is very important to make an impact in big matches. As a batter, you want to do that in every game, but it's impossible to score a 50 or 100 every time. In big games, you try to give yourself a few extra balls before playing your shots," he added.

India’s loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia still lingers in fans’ minds, but Gill believes the team has learned from that experience and is determined to go one step further this time.

"We are all excited for the final. Last time, we couldn't win the 50-over World Cup, but we are determined to get the job done this time," he said.

Acknowledging the pressure of a high-stakes game, Gill stressed the importance of staying composed.

"There will be big-match pressure, but whichever team handles it better will win the final. We just need to treat it like any other match. We have played four games here and done well, so there is no added pressure on us," he explained.

When asked about India’s recent struggles in ICC finals, Gill suggested that once a team wins a major trophy, the weight of expectations eases.

"Once you get one title and break the jinx, you are no longer desperate to win the next one. Desperation is not a good thing. I’m not saying we aren’t hungry—we are—but we are not desperate," he stated.

Beyond individual performances, Gill highlighted the importance of team camaraderie in high-pressure situations.

"We do not focus on individual mistakes, but on how we can collectively take the pressure off each other. Helping a teammate is as important as scoring a hundred or taking five wickets. You might not see these things on the field, but they contribute a lot to success," he said.

