Orange alert issued in three Kerala districts as southwest monsoon intensifies

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 18 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for three districts of Kerala on Sunday.

The alert was issued in Kottayam, Idukki and Kozhikode districts, which have been receiving heavy rainfall.

An orange alert indicates extremely heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts.

Rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours is expected in these districts, said the IMD.

Heavy rain is continuing in Kerala as the southwest monsoon intensifies under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea and north Kerala coast.

The Meteorological Department also predicted that heavy rain will continue to lash the state till August 21.

It may be recalled that heavy rainfall in Wayanad district on July 30 led to massive landslides killing 412 people. Around 119 people are still missing and search operations have been now reduced.

Several houses, commercial buildings, farmlands, and plantations were destroyed in Mundakkai, Punchirimattom, Chooralmala and Vellarimala regions in the massive landslides.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the area and met the survivors and the family members of the deceased after an aerial survey of the landslide-hit regions in a chopper. The visit of the Prime Minister was well accepted and the state government has already submitted a proposal for a central package for the region.

PM Narendra Modi also presided over a meeting of Kerala Chief Minister, Ministers, people‘s representatives and officials at the Wayand collectorate during the visit on August 10.

A nine-member team of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs led by Joint Secretary, Rajeev Kumar is conducting a detailed study on the losses due to the landslides to provide a comprehensive Central package to the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had in a statement said that the state had requested the Central government to declare the calamity as one of ‘rare severity’.

