Demeaning to women: Trump criticises two Olympic gold medalists, labels them 'men'

Washington, Aug 18 (IANS) Former US President Donald Trump once again sparked controversy by criticising two Olympic gold medalist female boxers, labelling them as men during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump's remarks, made in the context of his pledge to "keep men out of women's sports," have reignited debates over gender and sports.

Referring to the athletes at the recently concluded Paris Olympics, Trump stated, "They were men. They transitioned to women, and they were in the boxing," adding that it is "so demeaning to women."

Trump's comments follow a pattern of his rallies where he has frequently targeted transgender athletes.

The two Olympic gold medalist athletes in question, Li Yu-ting of Taiwan and Imane Khelif of Algeria have been at the centre of global scrutiny due to misconceptions about their gender.

Both athletes were disqualified from last year's Women's World Championships by the now-banned International Boxing Association (IBA) over alleged failures in gender eligibility tests, despite both being born and raised as women.

Khelif and Lin, who were cleared to compete in women's boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics, had been disqualified from the Women's World Championships in India due to elevated testosterone levels, according to the IBA.

The IBA's decision, which stripped both boxers of their medals and barred them from women's competition, was widely criticised for its lack of transparency and fairness.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), which is overseeing the boxing events in Paris, cleared both Lin and Khelif to compete in the Olympics, basing their eligibility on the athletes' passport gender.

The IOC condemned the harassment faced by Khelif, who has been subjected to online abuse and threats following the ruling by the IBA. Khelif spoke out against the bullying, warning of its potential to ruin lives.

Trump's repeated criticism of Khelif, including referring to her as a man, has drawn widespread condemnation from various quarters. His remarks come amidst ongoing debates about the inclusion of transgender athletes in sports, an issue that has polarised opinions across the globe.

The situation has highlighted the broader challenges faced by athletes like Khelif and Lin, who are caught in the crossfire of debates over gender, fairness, and the intersection of sports and identity.

