Australia: Fire with explosions destroys Melbourne factory, no casualty

Sydney, Aug 18 (IANS) A cabinetry factory caught fire and was destroyed in flames and explosions on Sunday morning in Melbourne, the capital city of Australia's state of Victoria. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

Witnesses made an emergency call at about 1 a.m. local time on Sunday to report the fire, saying that they heard loud explosions coming from a cabinet-making business on Hammond Road in Dandenong South, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

It appears that there were several explosions due to the nature of the material in the factory, the ABC quoted Fire Rescue Victoria Commander Travis Harris as saying.

A wall separating the cabinetry business from an adjoining factory was blown out by one of the explosions, enabling the fire to spread and damage the second building, said Harris.

It took the firefighters about two hours to bring the fire under control and no one was injured as nobody was in the building at that point of time.

Further investigation is underway.

