OPS to take out yatra across Tamil Nadu from Sep 3

Chennai, Aug 21 (IANS) Expelled AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) will take out a yatra across the state from September 3 onwards.

The yatra named ‘Puratchi Payanam’ (Revolutionary campaign) will kick-start from the residence of late C.N. Annadurai, the first Chief Minister of DMK and Dravidian icon at Kancheepuram.

The loyalists of Panneerselvam have advised him to distance from the BJP so that other communities including minorities would support the party in large numbers.

OPS camp is satisfied at the success it gained in the state wide campaign against the slow pace of probe in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case. OPS has also gained grounds in South Tamil Nadu after the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader, TTV Dhinakaran also joined hands with him and conducted a joint agitation in the same case.

Sources in the OPS camp told IANS that the senior leader will come out with a resolution against the ruling DMK government as well as against EPS.

The sources also said that OPS during the yatra will liven up the grass root supporter base and with the support of the AMMK organisational network he will try to establish himself across the state.

OPS, TTV Dhinakaran, and V.K. Shashikala are aiming at the community vote bank of Thevars to support them in the crucial juncture and to bargain with all the national parties including the BJP and Congress before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.