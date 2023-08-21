CM Gehlot appears before Delhi court virtually in defamation case filed by Union Minister Shekhawat

Jaipur, Aug 21 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi in a criminal defamation case filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

He appeared before the court through video conferencing from Udaipur.

The court has fixed the next hearing of the cases on August 28. Gehlot had appeared in the court on August 7 also through video conferencing.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had claimed defamation by CM Gehlot after he called him and his family accused in the Sanjivani scam.

The Rouse Avenue Court had then issued summons against CM Ashok Gehlot on July 6. Gehlot had filed a revision in the sessions court against this, but he did not get relief from there. In the Revision Court, CM Gehlot was allowed to appear through video conferencing.

During the hearing in the Revision Court on August 1, it was said on behalf of CM Ashok Gehlot that he also has the Home Department, and being the Home Minister, SOG reports to him. The information that SOG gave them regarding the case, CM Ashok Gehlot shared it with the media. The name of Gajendra Singh's family is also there in the complaint received by SOG, it was mentioned.

On the other hand, the advocates of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat argued that they were not named in any of the complaints. After the defamation case was registered, the alleged facts were collected by the SOG, they said.

About five months ago, Shekhawat presented the defamation claim against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot based on the CM's claim that his family is accused in the Sanjivani scam. Actually, Gehlot had said after the budget review meeting at the secretariat on February 21 that the entire family, including Gajendra Singh's parents and wife, are involved in the Sanjivani scam.

Even before this incident, there has been a continuous war of words between the two leaders.

CM Ashok Gehlot also attacked Union Minister Gajendra Singh regarding the defamation case. Gehlot had said that "the entire scam is on paper. The defamation case of Gajendra Singh is welcome. At least on this pretext, the case will move forward."

Addressing PM Modi, Gehlot had said that he should remove Gajendra Singh from his cabinet.

