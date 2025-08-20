Opposition uproar stalls proceedings; Lok Sabha adjourned within minutes until noon

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Wednesday following yet another morning of disruption by Opposition members, who stormed the well of the House, demanding a debate on the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

The protest, marked by placards and slogans, echoed similar scenes witnessed throughout the Monsoon Session.

Speaker Om Birla initiated proceedings with Question Hour, calling on Congress MP Suresh Kumar Shetka and BJP MP Anup Sanjay Dhotre.

However, before Dhotre could complete his question, the Speaker intervened, visibly disappointed by the escalating commotion.

Addressing the protesting MPs, Speaker Birla said, "It is not appropriate to bring placards with sticks into the House. You are part of this institution and must cooperate in its functioning."

Despite repeated appeals for order, the Opposition remained defiant, pressing for an immediate discussion on the alleged irregularities in Bihar's voter roll revision.

The Speaker's efforts to restore decorum were met with continued sloganeering and commotion, prompting him to adjourn the House till noon.

The disruption is part of a broader standoff between the Opposition and the government over transparency in electoral processes.

INDIA bloc leaders have accused the Modi government of stonewalling debate on the SIR exercise, which they claim could impact upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recently stated that the government's "obstinacy" has led to repeated adjournments and walkouts. This latest adjournment adds to a growing list of procedural halts during the Monsoon Session, which began on July 21.

While the government has pushed forward with legislative business, including the passage of key bills in the absence of Opposition members, the persistent protests have cast a shadow over parliamentary functioning.

As the House reconvenes at noon, it remains to be seen whether any breakthrough will emerge or if the deadlock will continue to define the session's tone.

Speaker Birla's call for cooperation underscores the urgency of restoring legislative normalcy amid deepening political fault lines.

