Opposition runs away from debate on public issues: Punjab CM

Ludhiana, Nov 1 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said in dearth of any tangible issue against him and his government, leaders of Opposition parties had run away from the debate to discuss the issues confronted by the state.

“These leaders were not able to find even a single thing against me or my government during ‘preparatory holidays’ of the past 25 days due to which they were not able to muster courage to face me on issues concerning Punjab,” said the Chief Minister during his address at ‘Main Punjab Bolda Haan’ debate here.

The Chief Minister categorically said if these leaders have been ousted by the people that doesn’t absolve them of all crimes against the state. He said whenever these leaders come to people they must ask them why they had run away from this debate on Punjab issues.

Mann said since these leaders had enjoyed the fruits of power for a long time in the state so they are answerable to the people.

The Chief Minister said they were invited for the debate so that every one of them can present their aspect on the platform. “Instead of coming here, these leaders had preferred to run away by citing frivolous reasons.”

Mann said but he won’t allow these people to escape and their every misdeed will be exposed before the people of the state.

The Chief Minister assailed them for indulging in theatricals to mislead the people of the state. He said it is a well known fact that the ancestors of these leaders have sown thorns before the Punjab and its younger generations by indulging in this unpardonable crime of constructing the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Mann said for the sake of their vested interests, these selfish political leaders had agreed, planned and executed the construction of the canal.

The Chief Minister said everyone knows that former Union Minister Balram Jakhar (father of Sunil Jakhar) along with Capt Amarinder Singh accompanied the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the SYL canal at Kapuri.

Similarly, he said, former Chief Minister of Haryana Chaudhary Devi Lal had hailed his then counterpart in Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal, for allowing the survey of the canal.

The Chief Minister said the debate will go down in annals of Punjab history as a historic document regarding who and how Punjab has been looted till now. “The leaders of traditional political parties have deceived Punjab on all these issues for which they are answerable to the people.”

Mann unequivocally said the hands of these leaders are drenched with this crime against the state and history will never forgive them for backstabbing Punjab.

