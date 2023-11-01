Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’ to release a day prior overseas

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming actioner ‘Tiger 3’ is all set to release in overseas territories on November 11, a day prior to its release in India.

‘Tiger 3’ will release on November 11 in overseas territories owing to exhibitors‘ demands based on advance sales and no Pre-Diwali effect in these markets.

International territories, starting with Middle East and all western markets, will release Tiger 3 timed to 9 p.m. IST on November 11. Asia Pacific and Australia and New Zealand markets will open on November 12.

The film will also be screened from 7 a.m. morning on November 12 in India and the advance booking opens on November 5.

‘Tiger 3’ is the fifth film in the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe which follows the events of 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

The film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif, is directed by Maneesh Sharma. It will open in Hindi, Tamil dubbed and Telugu dubbed versions.

