Opposition disrupts Jharkhand Assembly over Giridih violence, Question Hour adjourned

Ranchi, March 18 (IANS) The 12th day of the Budget session in the Jharkhand Assembly witnessed an uproar on Tuesday as BJP MLAs protested against the recent violence during Holi in Giridih.

The opposition disrupted proceedings, demanding a discussion on the incident and the state’s law and order situation, leading to the adjournment of the Question Hour.

As the session began, Leader of the Opposition, Babulal Marandi, raised the issue, alleging that the police had stopped a group of youth celebrating Holi in Ghorthamba, in the Dhanwar police station area, from passing on a road. "This reportedly led to an attack by another group using petrol bombs, bottles, and stones near a religious site. Several shops and vehicles were set ablaze during the unrest, while the police allegedly remained mute spectators," he said.

Marandi alleged that the incident was premeditated and called for a debate on the state’s law and order situation.

In response, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radha Krishna Kishore assured that the matter would be addressed during discussions on the Home Department's demand for grants. He urged members not to politicise the incident.

Congress Legislature Party leader Pradeep Yadav emphasised the need to acknowledge areas where Hindus and Muslims celebrated Holi together, promoting harmony across the state and nation.

Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu defended the administration, asserting that it had acted with restraint and criticized the portrayal of the incident as one-sided. However, the BJP MLAs intensified their protests, storming into the well of the House and demanding an immediate discussion, prompting Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato to adjourn the proceedings.

According to reports, the violence in Giridih erupted on the day of Holi when a section of locals objected to the Holi procession passing through their area, leading to a heated argument that quickly spiralled into chaos.

Both groups engaged in intense stone-pelting, prompting an immediate response from police.

As per reports, the Holi procession was proceeding as per tradition when it reached Ghodthamba Chowk. However, tensions flared as it moved towards the mosque street, triggering an argument that soon turned violent.

Eyewitnesses reported that the confrontation lasted for about an hour before police reinforcements managed to disperse the rioters.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.