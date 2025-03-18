Will forever cherish this amazing experience, says director Lokesh Kanakaraj as Rajinikanth’s Coolie gets wrapped

Chennai, Mar 18 (IANS) Director Lokesh Kanakaraj, who has wrapped up the shooting of the much-awaited action entertainer, ‘Coolie’, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, has now said that he will cherish forever, the amazing experience of making this film.

The director, who has an impeccable record when it comes to delivering superhits and blockbusters, took to X to pen his thoughts on the film being wrapped up.

“IT’S A WRAP FOR #COOLIE. What an incredible experience it has been travelling with @rajinikanth sir, @iamnagarjuna sir, @nimmaupendra sir, #SathyaRaj sir, #SoubinShahir sir, @shrutihaasan and the entire team.Will forever cherish this amazing experience,” he wrote.

Late on Monday night, Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, put out a video clip that showed that the film’s shooting had been wrapped. The unit also cut a cake on the sets of the film on the last day of shoot.

'Coolie', which is expected to be an action thriller, will feature a number of top stars including Telugu star Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Malayalam star Soubin Shahir and Tamil star Sathyaraj. Bollywood star Aamir Khan is also believed to be playing a cameo in the film.

The film will also feature actors Shruti Haasan, Rebe Monica John, and Junior MGR in pivotal roles.

Music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography is by Girish Gangadharan. The film is being edited by Philomin Raj and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

The film has triggered huge interest for a number of reasons. One of them happens to be the fact that the film will see actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth coming together for a film after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

