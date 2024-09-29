‘An opportunity to spread the cause’: Filmmaker Pranab Aich on attending Platform Busan (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Sep 29, (IANS) Filmmaker Pranab Aich, best known for his outstanding works ‘City’s Step Child’ and ‘Torch’ opened up about his creative process towards his subject and also shared his thoughts on becoming the first filmmaker from Odisha to be invited for Platform Busan which is a significant sidebar Busan International Film Festival.

In a conversation with IANS, Pranab shed light on the creative process and also expressed his thoughts on getting invited to a prestigious Platform Busan to promote his debut docudrama ‘Nanda Master'nka Chatasali’ also known as (Nanda Master's School) and more.

How are you feeling about becoming the First filmmaker from Odisha invited to the Platform Busan?

Pranab said, “It’s a special opportunity, feeling happy. Film fraternity from all over the globe comes and joins Busan. I am going to represent Odia language and culture through my work and talk about good Indian regional cinema and stories rooted in India villages.”

“This is also an opportunity to spread the cause of this part of India around the world. Esp. through my debut feature docudrama Nanda Master’nka Chatasali produced by Abhaya Pati which is based on the life of a Centenarian who gave free education and service to his villagers in Odisha consistently for 70 years.” He added.

What is your creative process before starting any of your projects?

Pranab said, “I spend time farming, gardening, and being with nature, away from the chaos of city life, in an attempt to comprehend what is righteous. I am always in search of stories that can inspire and ignite change for the universal good. Short documentaries and photo story assignments with NGOs become my breeding ground for finding these stories.”

Something that you would like to share about the character development process and among all of the short films, which is the one that has still stayed with you and why?

Pranab said, “Naturally, I spend time with people from remote villages, from the ignored sects of life to observe, understand and reflect it through the characters I choose to capture.”

“Each work gives you experiences where you learn and unlearn, so for me, all of them are equally valuable. However, if it had to be a choice then, it's Devendra’s character from my most acclaimed short documentary City’s Step Child, the 2013 story of this 10-year-old who worked in the landfills of Delhi collecting electronic waste to create machines and aspiring to become an engineer someday.”

“We shot this 6 min micro-documentary for 9 days at the Ghazipur landfill, slowly breathing in the toxic fumes ourselves. It was like you became one with your beloved. Feeling the same smoke like the 8-year-old child.” He added

As an Independent filmmaker, what were the challenges that you faced while making your first short film ‘City's Step Child’?

He said, “My first short documentary was on the invasion of industrialization and urbanization near my village in eastern India and its impact on life, tradition and environment, but I could never get completed due to lack of funds and consistent efforts. ‘City’s Step Child’, which finally became my first independent short doc, had many struggles, like taking 2 years to design its sound and background music before sending it to festivals after 2 and a half years. We faced challenges like shooting in tough locations like a landfill without any authority letter and pretending to be students filming birds.

When did you decide to make ‘Nanda Master'nka Chatasali’ and did you face any issues while making it?

Pranab said, “Mr. Abhaya Pati, the producer of this film, approached me with the idea, and I started shooting Nanda Master’nka Chatasali at the beginning of 2021 before Nanda Master received the Padmashree for his selfless work. Almost 90% of the film’s crew and cast were debutants, so completing this film was not easy, especially when you’re shooting a real character who is over 100 years old, 60% hearing impaired, and passed away before we could finish filming.”

In Odisha, we have a small film industry, so things don’t always go smoothly. But the joy of making a film in my mother tongue is incomparable, no matter the hurdles.” He added.

Do you have plans on making a full-length feature film, if yes, which subject would you like to highlight in it?

Pranab said, "Nanda Master’nka Chatasali, is already a 90-minute feature film, However, if you meant fiction, then it will be focused on nature, the environment, and the animal ecosystem around us, which we have taken for granted. I am planning to explore these themes in my next project.”

Have you watched the 2022 film DAMaN? If yes, what was your reaction to it?

Pranab stated, “Yes, it’s a very powerful and important narrative of our times which has changed the way people looked at Odisha and Odia films lately. Appreciate telling good stories, so Kudos to Daman!”

As a filmmaker what genres would you like to explore further?

Pranab said, “Though I have made documentaries in Hindi, English, Odia, Marathi and many other languages. As a storyteller, I feel it's important to save the environment, nature and every land’s native culture. My films will continue to focus on these themes.”

‘Nanda Master'nka Chatasali’ is based on the life of Padma Shri awardee, the late Nanda Prusty fondly known as ‘Nanda Master,’ who provided free education to children and villagers in the Kantira village of Jajpur district, Odisha, at a roofless school for seven decades until his demise. He received the Padma Shri in 2021 in honor of his exceptional contributions to social service and education.

The program will held from October 5th to 8th in Busan, South Korea in which Pranab will promote his debut docudrama to festival programmers and distributors during Platform Busan. The documentary is bankrolled by Abhaya Pati under the banner of Abhismita Films. It was world premiered at the esteemed 29th Kolkata International Film Festival on December 7, 2023.

