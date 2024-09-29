Haryana: AAP's Rabia Kidwai slams Cong, says party positioning itself as 'victor' before polls

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Amid the heated poll campaign for Haryana Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Nuh constituency Rabia Kidwai on Sunday lashed out at the Congress over its attempt to 'dominate' the political discourse by projecting itself as the 'victor'.

AAP nominee Rabia Kidwai, speaking to IANS, claimed that a discourse and narrative were being built ahead of the Haryana elections to project Congress as the winner, even before voting could be held for the 90-member Assembly.

She held the previously elected representatives including the legislators and Parliamentarians for the backwardness of Nuh and appealed to people to cast their vote only on merits of the contesting candidates.

"Politicians will try to sway your opinion at the hustings. But, you must keep your priorities right and vote for issues concerning you and your family," she said.

She added that it was now time to deliberate and dissect the past of leaders and show them the mirror.

Notably, Muslim-dominated Nuh is among the most backward areas in Haryana.

Rabia Kidwai, representing the constituency on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket, has buoyed up the morale of not just party workers but also the public in general, because she is seen as the one breaking the glass ceiling. She has become the first woman to contest the Assembly polls from the constituency.

Kidwai, a businesswoman from Gurugram, is a scion of an old Congress family and is also a former Congress member.

In 2015, the 34-year-old politician switched loyalties and crossed over to the AAP.

Rabia Kidwai, when questioned on Haryana having never elected a Muslim Chief Minister, said that if she wins from Nuh, she would be looking forward to becoming a strong contender for the chief ministerial post.

She also lashed out at those parties resorting to polarising politics, in an oblique reference to the BJP, and said that those who have a habit of fanning communal issues for political advantage will never do any good for the public.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.