Oppn creates uproar in Jharkhand Assembly over stone pelting incident in Hazaribagh

Ranchi, March 26 (IANS) The Jharkhand Assembly witnessed a heated uproar on Wednesday over the stone-pelting incident during a 'Mangala procession' held on Tuesday night ahead of Ram Navami in Hazaribagh.

As soon as the proceedings began on the 19th day of the Budget Session, BJP MLAs stormed into the Well of the House, raising slogans and demanding strict action against those responsible for the stone-pelting.

Even before the session commenced, Hazaribagh BJP MLA, Pradip Prasad protested by holding a placard condemning the incident.

Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi questioned the government asking, "Why do riots happen only on Hindu festivals?"

He accused the administration of shielding criminals and claimed that the government had lost control over law and order in the state.

Marandi also demanded the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive areas and the use of drones during festivals and processions.

He urged the government to strengthen security on procession routes and ensure adequate lighting to help identify miscreants.

Despite appeals from Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato to maintain decorum, BJP MLAs continued their protest.

Mahato reminded the Opposition that the Budget Session was nearing its end, with only two days remaining, and urged them to cooperate in conducting the proceedings smoothly.

Responding to the allegations by the MLAs, Parliamentary Affairs and Finance Minister, Radha Krishna Kishore, assured the House that the government was aware of the Hazaribagh incident and that strict action was being taken against the culprits.

He emphasised that the administration was committed to maintaining communal harmony in the state.

Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey accused the Opposition of politically instigating violence to create grounds for imposing President's Rule in Jharkhand. She alleged that the BJP was promoting unrest for political gains.

Several people were injured in stone pelting after two groups clashed during a 'Mangala procession' in Hazaribagh on Tuesday night.

The clash reportedly began over a dispute regarding a song played during the procession.

According to eyewitnesses, an argument between members of the two groups quickly escalated, resulting in stone pelting from both sides. Several people sustained injuries in the chaos.

Police fired four to five rounds in the air and used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.