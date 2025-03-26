Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s rom com 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' gets a new release date

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi are all set to star in Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming romantic comedy, “Bhool Chuk Maaf.”

On Wednesday, the makers announced the new release date of the film with a poster featuring the actors on social media. For the caption, they wrote, “Apni haldi mein hi atak gaye Ranjan aur Titli! Kya unki shaadi ka din aayega kabhi? Pata chalega 9th May ko. Bhool Chuk Maaf sabhi cinema-gharon mein!”

In the poster, Rajkummar and Wamiqa are seen posing together at the forefront, while other actors make appearances in the background. The vibrant yellow theme of the poster hints at the traditional Haldi ceremony, setting a lively and festive tone for the romantic comedy. The makers also unveiled a new motion poster that read, “Baar baar wahi din, wahi haldi, wahi bhasad! Kab aur kaise hogi Ranjan aur Titli ki shaadi? Pata chalega 9th May ko!”

Directed and written by Karan Sharma, “Bhool Chuk Maaf” pairs Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa for the first time. Set against the lively backdrop of Varanasi, the film, presented by Dinesh Vijan in association with Amazon MGM Studios, tells the story of Ranjan, a passionate romantic who secures a government job in a bid to win over his love, Titli. However, just before their wedding, fate takes an unexpected turn, disrupting his plans in ways he never anticipated. What ensues is a heartfelt and comedic adventure exploring love, destiny, and the unexpected opportunities life offers.

Previously, the makers dropped an intriguing teaser showing Rao and Gabbi portraying a couple eagerly preparing for their wedding. The clip began with the two seated alongside their families, discussing possible dates for the big day.

The ‘Stree 2’ actor suggested the 30th as the ideal date, and the scene transitioned to their vibrant haldi ceremony. Rajkummar, beaming with joy, was playfully coated in haldi by his relatives. He excitedly told Wamiqa that only one more day stands between them and their wedding. However, the next morning, Rajkummar wakes up to find that it’s still the 29th—the same day as the haldi ceremony.

“Bhool Chuk Maaf,” which was earlier slated to release on April 10, will now hit theatres on May 9, 2025.

