OPID court confirms attachment of properties in fraud case

Bhubaneswar, Oct 20 (IANS) The designated Court under OPID Act, Cuttack has allowed the state government to confiscate properties worth around Rs 2 crore owned by M/s Surya Nirman Resources (P) Ltd. and its directors.

The order was issued on October 17 in connection with a case (11/2017) registered by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police.

"The Hon’ble Designated Court under OPID Act, Cuttack vide order dt.17.10.2023 in I.A. No.05/2018 made the ad-interim order of attachment absolute (confirmed) and directed competent authority i.e. ADM-cum[1]Competent Authority under OPID Act, Cuttack, to sell the immovable properties through Public Auction for equitable distribution of the proceeds among the investors/depositors," EOW informed through a press release.

The EOW sources stated that the M/s Surya Nirman Resources (P) Ltd. through its directors and other staffers collected deposits worth over Rs 2 crore from more than 100 investors between 2010 and 2015 by assuring to provide landed plots in Chandaka area here.

The investors were lured through distribution of colourful brochures containing different lucrative/attractive schemes, leaflets etc. apart from personal motivation/inducement by the agents of the company.

"The company had promised to provide litigation-free plots/land at Chandaka to the investors and also to pay high returns on the invested amount through its different schemes and money back policies like ‘Jeevan’ and ‘Jeevan (Gems)’, " said EOW sources.

However, the company neither provided the plots nor returned the invested amount.

Based on the complaint lodged by one Bidhu Bhusan Mohanty, the EOW registered a case against the M/s Surya Nirman Resources (P) Ltd. and its MD, Chinmay Mallick and Directors Rojalin Mallick and Biswajit Pattnaik on May 29, 2017.

Later, the EOW later arrested MD Chinmay Mallick and his wife Rojalin Mallick for duping the investors of more than Rs 2 crore.

"During investigation, the details of moveable/immovable properties standing in the name of the company and its Directors were collected from IGR, Cuttack, and landed properties of Ac.17.468 Dec. at Krushna Nagar, Chandaka, Kantabada under Khordha District and Kujanga & Padampur under Jagatsinghpur District were traced to be in the name of the company and its Directors," the EOW sources added.

On March 7, 2018, the EOW sent the ad-interim proposal to the state finance department under the provision of Sec.3 of OPID Act for the attachment of the landed properties worth Rs.2, 07, 85,349. Later, the said properties were attached by the government April 9, 2018.

