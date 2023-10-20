Cisco launches 'Secure Networking' approach in India for enhanced security

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Global networking giant Cisco on Friday launched its Secure Networking approach in India, an innovative offer that combines advanced capabilities of networking and cybersecurity.

The offer is built on the concept of zero trust to provide businesses with seamless and secure connectivity to tackle the risks of cybersecurity in a hybrid world.

"With Cisco Secure Networking, we are bringing together security capabilities including the ability to apply zero trust principles and enforce granular security policies into a single console," Vish Iyer, President of Architectures, Asia Pacific, Japan and China at Cisco, said in a statement.

According to the company, businesses in India are not ready to fully tackle the cybersecurity challenge.

As per Cisco's Cybersecurity Readiness Index, which launched earlier this year, only 24 per cent of organisations in India had a ‘mature’ level of readiness needed to be resilient against today's modern cybersecurity risks.

The cost of being unprepared can be substantial, as 80 per cent of respondents said they had a cybersecurity incident in the last 12 months and 53 per cent of those affected said it cost them at least $500,000.

With Cisco's Secure Networking, organisations can apply controls to identify, set and enforce policy, and gain visibility across all users, devices, and entities on the network to empower and enable work from anywhere.

"Cisco leads the way in the convergence of networking and security, providing enterprises with a scalable infrastructure that is simpler to manage and more flexible, secure, and resilient than ever before," said Yoshiyuki Hamada, Managing Director, Global Security Sales Organization for Asia Pacific, Japan and China at Cisco.

Highlights of Cisco's Secure Networking include -- common access experience, intelligent security policy management, quick threat visibility and detection, and enforcement of zero trust policies at scale.

