Operation Sindoora: K’taka govt orders special prayers in mosques for armed forces

Bengaluru, May 8 (IANS) After directing special worship in temples across the state, the Karnataka government on Thursday issued an order to conduct special prayers on Friday in mosques for the armed forces involved in ‘Operation Sindoor’ carried out against Pakistan.

The operation has been launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 tourists were killed.

Minister for Housing, Waqf, and Minority Welfare, B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan issued the order. He directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Karnataka State Waqf Board to ensure that special prayers are offered during Friday namaz in all mosques across the state.

In the order, Minister Zameer stated: “The Indian armed forces have successfully destroyed terrorist hideouts and shelters under Operation Sindoor, in response to the killing of 26 Indian tourists. To strengthen the morale of our soldiers who are eliminating terrorists and working to restore peace in the country, it is directed that special prayers be offered in all mosques affiliated with the Waqf Board, as well as in other mosques.”

Temples across Karnataka offered special prayers on Thursday to deities, celebrating the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and praying for the well-being of Indian armed forces personnel, following directives from the state government.

More than 34,000 temples fall under the jurisdiction of the Muzrai Department, and the Karnataka government had issued orders to conduct special prayers in temples across the state to celebrate the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The priests conducted special worship in the name of the Indian armed forces and soldiers, and ‘Sankalpa puja’ was performed to strengthen and protect the soldiers.

In many temples across the North Karnataka region, a ‘mangalsutra (sacred necklace symbolising marital commitment)’ was placed before the deity as part of the rituals.

Special prayers and offerings were held, invoking divine blessings for the nation's defenders.

Earlier, a video of Zameer Khan, declaring that he was ready to become a suicide bomber for India and walk into Pakistan with explosives to wage war, went viral on social media.

