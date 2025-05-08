Madhura Naik makes scathing attack on Mandana Karimi for her propaganda remark

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actress Madhura Naik, who is known for her work in television, has made a scathing attack on Iranian actress Mandana Karimi for the latter’s unsubstantiated remarks on India’s retaliatory action on terror camps in Pakistan.

Mandana had taken to the Stories section of her Instagram, and penned a long note. She falsely painted India’s action as an act of terror and said that India was “bombing Pakistani Kashmir murdering civilians”.

Responding to the same, Madhura penned a long note, as she wrote, “It is deeply disturbing and absolutely unacceptable that a foreign national, an Iranian woman residing in India and benefitting from its opportunities and freedoms, would dare to malign the very nation that has hosted her with dignity, respect, and inclusiveness. Her recent public statements falsely accusing India of “bombing Pakistani Kashmir” and labeling our civilizational ethos as “Hindutva fascism” are not only factually incorrect but are also steeped in dangerous propaganda aimed at inciting discord”.

Madhura, who is half Israeli, called it an “irresponsible rhetoric” especially coming from someone with visibility and influence in public life, must be met with the strictest scrutiny.

She further mentioned, “It is imperative to ask: would she be permitted to speak in such a manner against her own homeland, Iran, with the same impunity? The answer is self-evident. India, unlike many other nations, offers freedom of speech, but this freedom cannot and must not be abused to vilify our national integrity, our religious beliefs, or our armed forces. Referring to Jammu & Kashmir, an inseparable and sovereign part of India, as “Pakistani Kashmir” is not only a gross misrepresentation of reality but a direct challenge to the territorial and constitutional sanctity of our nation”.

“It is the duty of every citizen, and indeed every guest living within our borders, to uphold the sovereignty, unity, and dignity of Bharat. Those who enjoy the fruits of our hospitality while sowing seeds of hatred and misinformation should be held accountable under the law. I strongly urge the Ministry of External Affairs @meaindia and relevant authorities to initiate a thorough investigation into her statements, and if found in violation of Indian laws, take appropriate legal and diplomatic action. Let this serve as a precedent: India will not tolerate hate speech, anti-national propaganda, or cultural defamation, not from its citizens, and certainly not from those who reside here as guests. Bharat Mata ki Jai”, she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.