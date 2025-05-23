Operation Sindoor sparked panic in Pakistan army, intercept reveals commander abandoned post

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) The Indian Army's recent precision strikes under Operation Sindoor triggered chaos and panic within the Pakistani military ranks, with intercepts revealing that several of its officers abandoned their posts during the offensive.

According to sources in the Indian Army, intercepted communications show that a commander of the Pakistani Army's 75th Infantry Brigade, stationed near the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), refused to return to his post during the operation.

When junior officers contacted him to inquire about the reopening of the office, the commander reportedly replied, "The office will open later, save your lives first."

The 75th Infantry Brigade, based near Muzaffarabad, was among the units targeted in the Indian Army’s assault on terror infrastructure across the border.

Multiple camps, including those in the Sawai Nala area and Syedna Bilal Camp, were destroyed in the attack, eliminating more than 100 terrorists and decimating two key launch pads.

In another intercepted communication shared by the Indian Army with IANS, junior Pakistani officers could be heard saying: "Our commander sahab escaped with great difficulty. He’s offering namaz in a mosque. He’s sent his men here and said he will return only when things calm down."

The panic was compounded by casualties within the Pakistani Army. One intercept confirmed the death of Captain Hasnain Shah of the 16th Baloch Regiment, who was killed in the Haji Peer sector. His body was reportedly brought back to Abbottabad by the 6th Pakistani Brigade.

Indian Army officials estimate that at least 64 Pakistani soldiers were killed and over 96 wounded in India's retaliatory strikes. As per the army, India did not target civilian or non-military infrastructure, focusing solely on terror hubs and those providing cover to militants.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the brutal killing of 26 Indian tourists in Pahalgam on April 22 by Pakistan-backed terrorists. In a swift counteroffensive, Indian forces struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, neutralising top terrorists and dismantling their launch infrastructure.

While Indian strikes were focused on terror targets, Pakistani forces reportedly retaliated by shelling both military and civilian areas on the Indian side of the LoC, prompting further action by Indian forces to dismantle Pakistani military posts involved.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.