Operation Sindoor: 48-member multi-party MP delegations to launch India's global diplomatic blitz from May 22 (Lead)

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) In a massive diplomatic push, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to dispatch multi-party MP delegations to key world capitals to expose Pakistan's hand in the recent Pahalgam terror attack and to build global support against cross-border terrorism.

The 48-member cross-party delegation will present India's evidence against Pakistan and New Delhi's stance to foreign governments and institutions while travelling to various countries from May 22 to June 1.

According to sources, the delegation will be led by Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and will be divided into eight groups, consisting of six members each.

It is expected to include several big names from the BJP-led government and the Opposition parties, including Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Member of Parliament from Punjab Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Asaduddin Owaisi, etc.

Sources say the move to send the delegation of MPs comes amid increasing attempts by Pakistan — and notably, remarks from US President Donald Trump — to internationalise the Kashmir issue, which India insists remains a bilateral matter.

The initiative marks the first time the Modi government has deployed elected representatives from across the political spectrum as diplomatic envoys to counter Pakistan’s propaganda on a global stage.

The focus will be two-fold: To brief nations on the devastating Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed, and to clarify that India's 'Operation Sindoor' specifically targetted terror infrastructure — not civilians — within Pakistan-occupied regions.

“The aim is to break the narrative being spun by Pakistan and its sympathisers,” said a senior official involved in the planning.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in collaboration with Intelligence and Defence agencies, is also preparing detailed dossiers and talking points.

The Indian embassies in respective countries will amplify the MPs’ efforts by coordinating meetings and providing strategic ground support.

The MPs are expected to spotlight how Pakistan has, for decades, used terror as a state policy to destabilise India, citing specific Intelligence on terror camps, recruitment networks, and evidence of ISI involvement.

The delegations will also underscore how Pakistan’s retaliatory actions after 'Operation Sindoor' only further confirm its active role in sheltering and promoting terror groups.

The global diplomatic blitz is aimed not just at isolating Pakistan diplomatically, but also at strengthening India’s position ahead of key international forums and bilateral engagements.

