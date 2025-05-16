Hina Khan reveals what surprised her about Korean vegetarian meals

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Popular television actress Hina Khan treated her InstaFam with some exciting highlights from her unforgettable trip to South Korea.

The diva revealed that she was pleasantly surprised by the vegetarian food in Korea, which she found to be rich in flavour. "Sharing highlights from my unforgettable trip to Korea through this carousel. The K-vegetarian meals truly surprised me — rich in flavor and just as authentic as traditional Korean dishes. Highly recommend it!, Hina wrote in the caption.

"For all the K-drama lovers out there, even a 7-day itinerary doesn’t feel like enough. I visited some iconic filming locations and completely fell in love with the beauty of this country. My visit to Korea was supported by the Korea Tourism Organization," she added.

The carousel of photos dropped by Hina on her Instagram handle showed her posing amidst beautiful backdrops. Her post also included some stunning sneak peeks of all the exquisite locations she went to during her trip, along with all the rich culture and cuisine she experienced while she was there.

In one of the photos, Hina posed for an adorable click with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' actress also got clicked with her Korean fans.

On Friday, Hina used social media to share her 'fairy tale' experience from her South Korean trip. She posted a video, gracefully coming down a staircase. Hina truly looked like a princess in a delicate white and pink frock. She sported short hair with soft fringes, framing her face perfectly. The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress was surrounded by lush greenery with vibrant purple flowers, and towering trees.

“Fairy in the Enchanted Land. Korea felt like a Dream, and I felt like a Princess," she captioned the post.

During her visit, Hina brought the famous K-drama moments to life with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. The lovebirds recreated the scene from the popular drama “Goblin.” They also visited the BTS bus stop at Jumunjin Beach.

Hina has been officially appointed as the brand ambassador for Korea Tourism.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.