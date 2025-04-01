Operation Brahma: India continues humanitarian assistance to quake-hit Myanmar

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) India’s commitment to aiding Myanmar following the devastating earthquake on March 28 remained steadfast, as the country dispatched further assistance to address the urgent needs of the affected population on Tuesday.

An additional IAF C-130J aircraft carrying 16 tonnes of vital Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) materials, including tents, gensets, food, drinking water, and emergency medicines, landed in Mandalay, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The materials are intended to meet the immediate requirements of those affected by the earthquake, providing relief and comfort in the wake of widespread destruction.

Moreover, Indian Naval Ship ‘Gharial’ departed from Visakhapatnam Port on Tuesday to deliver a huge 442 metric tons of food aid to Myanmar. This massive shipment includes 405 metric tons of rice, 30 metric tons of cooking oil, five metric tons of biscuits, and two metric tons of instant noodles.

These items delivered by the Indian aid team are aimed at alleviating food insecurity and ensuring that the affected population has access to essential sustenance during this critical time.

All these efforts are part of ‘Operation Brahma’, a comprehensive, whole-of-government initiative launched by India to provide Search and Rescue (SAR) operations, humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and medical assistance to Myanmar in the aftermath of the earthquake.

India's initial response began with the dispatch of a C-130J aircraft on March 29, carrying 15 tonnes of essential supplies, including tents, blankets, medicines, and food, to Yangon.

The following day, two additional IAF C-130J aircraft delivered 80 NDRF Search and Rescue specialists along with essential relief materials, landing in Naypyitaw.

On March 30, two IAF C-17 aircraft carried an 118-member Indian Army Field Hospital Team to Naypyitaw, with over 60 tons of medical supplies, surgical shelters, and critical care services for women and children. The field hospital in Mandalay is now operational, treating survivors and performing surgeries.

Apart from the airlift operations, Indian Naval Ships Satpura and Savitri were also engaged in sending aid. The ships delivered 40 tonnes of HADR material to Yangon on March 31, 2025, followed by Indian Navy Ships Karmuk and LCU 52, which arrived in Yangon on Tuesday, carrying 30 tonnes of essential supplies.

India has also reiterated its readiness to deploy more resources as necessary, ensuring that Myanmar receives all the support needed for its recovery. As a First Responder in the region, India continues to demonstrate its commitment to its Neighbourhood First and Act East policies, reinforcing its position as a reliable partner in times of crisis, said the ministry.

Through Operation Brahma, India has shown unparalleled dedication to providing swift and comprehensive assistance, helping Myanmar recover from the tragic earthquake and reaffirming the strength of their bilateral relations.

