Govt’s attempting to turn Maharashtra into a police state: Congress on Kunal Kamra row

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Congress on Tuesday slammed the MahaYuti government over notices served by the police to the audience who attended the stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s show, saying that it clearly indicates an attempt to turn the state into a police controlled regime.

The state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said that during the Congress government’s tenure, Maharashtra had a strong law enforcement presence, and Mumbai Police were often compared to Scotland Yard.

“However, ever since Devendra Fadnavis took charge of the Home Department, the state’s law and order situation has deteriorated significantly. The government has been rattled by satirical poetry performed by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, and now, it is reported that even audience members attending his show are being served notices. Issuing such notices clearly indicates an attempt to turn the state into a police-controlled regime,” he said.

He added that if a comedian makes jokes about political leaders, they should be accepted with a big heart and viewed as humour.

“Even India’s first Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Manmohan Singh, and Congress President Sonia Gandhi have been subjected to harsh satire, but never were artists or their audiences harassed in such a manner,” he said.

The Congress state chief added that Kunal Kamra did not even mention Eknath Shinde by name, yet his party resorted to vandalism and threats against him.

“What crime have the audience members committed by merely watching his show?” he asked.

He further stated that those who issued threats to Kamra and vandalised studios roam free, while the police harass innocent viewers.

“What kind of justice is this? The government’s attempt to turn Maharashtra into a police state must be stopped immediately. This administration operates on the principle of punishing the innocent while letting criminals run free,” he claimed.

Sapkal stated that it has been three months since the BJP-led government came to power, and in this short span, Beed and Parbhani have witnessed murders, a former minister was killed in Mumbai, celebrities are receiving death threats, and actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked inside his own home.

“A woman was raped at the Swargate bus station. From celebrities to village heads, no one is safe in this state. The ‘Koyta Gang,’ ‘Aka Gang,’ and ‘Khoka Gang’ are running rampant, yet the Home Department and police force are unable to curb crime. From Pune city to the rural areas of Dharashiv district, drugs are being openly sold, but no action is being taken,” he said.

He said that if Fadnavis cannot dedicate enough time to the Home Department, he should appoint a full-time, competent Home Minister in the state’s best interest.

“Additionally, the police chief, who has been granted an extension, should be honourably retired, and a new, capable, and impartial officer should be appointed as the Director General of Police,” Sapkal said.

