PM Vishwakarma scheme brings economic relief & self-reliance to artisans in MP’s Damoh

Damoh, April 1 (IANS) Bundelkhand in Madhya Pradesh holds immense potential for business and employment opportunities, yet migration remains the region's biggest challenge.

To address this issue and make the local population self-reliant, the central government is running several welfare schemes.

Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana is one such initiative which is helping a large number of people. The objective of this scheme is to empower traditional artisans and craftsmen by providing financial support and helping them become self-sufficient.

This scheme encourages individuals involved in traditional trades like carpentry, blacksmithing, sculpture, weaving, pottery, masonry, footwear making, barbering, and basket weaving. The initiative not only empowers them economically but also gives recognition to their skills and offers long-term stability.

An inspiring example has emerged from the Tendukheda Municipal Council area in Damoh district. Prakash Vishwakarma, a resident of Ward No. 11, shared his experience with IANS, mentioning how he availed the benefits of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme through an online cafe. He initially underwent a six-day training session and later started his own blacksmith shop.

Prakash expressed his happiness, saying: “Earlier, we had to roam from place to place in search of employment, but since I joined the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, I now have my own shop and have become self-reliant.”

Under this scheme, he received training, financial assistance, and essential tools, which made his professional life much easier. Now, by running his own business, he has overcome financial difficulties and can provide a better life for his family.

Similarly, Bhailal Basor, a resident of Bamhori village in Damoh, also benefited from the PM Vishwakarma Scheme. He told IANS that he applied online, and after being selected, he underwent a six-day training session. After completing the training, he received a certificate from the Tendukheda Post Office.

Bhailal Basor shared, “Earlier, we received no help, but this scheme has changed our lives. Now, we can take our work to the next level and even provide employment to others.”

The key objective of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana is not only to provide financial support, but its purpose is also to connect artisans and craftsmen with training, tools, and advanced techniques. This is how they are enabled to take their skills to new heights.

Under this scheme, individuals receive a six-day training programme, after which they are provided with a certificate and financial assistance.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.