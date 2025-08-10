Op Sindoor proved India’s power to defeat enemies with home-grown strength: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Operation Sindoor was a testament to India’s ability to crush its enemies using indigenous capabilities, asserting that the country would not spare those who challenge its sovereignty.

Laying the foundation stone of BEML’s Greenfield Rail Manufacturing facility -- BRAHMA -- in Umariya, Madhya Pradesh, the Defence Minister described the recent military operation as a “befitting reply” to the “heinous and cowardly” terrorist attack on civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

“We do not provoke anyone, but those who provoke us will not be spared,” he said.

The Defence Minister emphasised that the success of Operation Sindoor reflected India’s growing self-reliance and self-confidence in the defence sector.

“The Armed Forces effectively utilised indigenous equipment, which played a pivotal role in the operation’s success. India was able to reach this position only because it has pledged to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector,” he said.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for transforming the defence landscape, Singh noted that India is now manufacturing world-class equipment domestically and supplying it to friendly nations.

“Our defence production and exports are increasing at an unprecedented pace and have touched record figures. This is the new defence sector of the new India,” he said.

It may be recalled that, in the Financial Year 2024-25, annual defence production soared to an all-time high figure of Rs 1.51 lakh crore and defence exports touched a record Rs 23,622 crore,” he said.

Highlighting the nation’s economic progress, Singh said India’s economy is growing at about 6.5 per cent annually and is on course to become the world’s third-largest economy. He reiterated the government’s resolve to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, with defence self-reliance forming a crucial pillar of national security and economic strength.

Referring to the BRAHMA project, Singh said initiatives like this are essential for building the technological and industrial base needed for both defence and civilian sectors. He lauded BEML for its role in strengthening the country’s mobility solutions and urged a greater focus on research and development.

