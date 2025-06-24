ONGC keeps well-capping operations at blowout site in Assam’s Sivasagar despite adverse weather

Guwahati, June 24 (IANS) State owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), in collaboration with international well control experts, continues to make measured and strategic progress in the well control operations at its crude oil well in Assam’s Sivasagar district, despite persistent rainfall and challenging site conditions, officials said.

An ONGC spokesman said that a key development in the operation was the successful installation of a 200-ton crane with an approximately 80-metre boom, which has now been fully commissioned and is actively supporting critical tasks at the site.

This marks a significant advancement in the preparatory phase leading to the well-capping operation. Due to continuous rainfall, several site stabilisation and preparatory activities were undertaken to ensure the safe deployment and operation of the heavy-duty crane, an ONGC statement said.

It said that ONGC teams responded promptly, reinforcing the location to maintain momentum in the ongoing operations. In light of the rising water levels in the Dikhow River, the Regional Crisis Management Team (RCMT) relocated the pump system to higher ground to ensure uninterrupted functionality. Water blanketing continues around the clock as a key safety protocol.

Additionally, gas composition analysis conducted on Tuesday indicates the discharge to be approximately 97 per cent Methane, confirming that the gas remains within manageable and safe parameters, with no immediate risk to surrounding habitations.

ONGC remains committed to executing all well control measures with the highest standards of safety, technical rigour, and environmental responsibility. The Corporation continues to coordinate closely with district authorities and global experts to bring the well under control at the earliest, the statement stated.

A corporation official earlier said that during servicing operations at Well No. RDS-147 on June 12 morning, an oil well of the ONGC’s Rudrasagar field in Sivasagar district, Assam, gushes of gas were observed from the well. The company earlier on Sunday had said that air quality monitoring continues uninterrupted in and around the site.

“Encouragingly, there is no detectable trace of hydrocarbons beyond 30 metres from the well. Based on current assessments, residents living beyond a 500-metre radius from the incident site have now been advised that it is safe to return to their homes and resume normal activities, including cooking and the use of electricity,” the ONGC had said.

More than 330 families from surrounding villages were evacuated following the gas blowout, and are being supported with basic relief and safety measures at a camp set up in nearby Bangaon.

The Assam government has already announced financial aid of Rs 25,000 each to the families affected by the blowout.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier said that the ONGC authorities have informed him that the entire crude oil well from where gas was leaking would be capped.

Assessment of damage and compensation payment will be jointly carried out by ONGC and the district administration, the Chief Minister said.

ONGC had earlier claimed that it was an old crude well without production, and a perforation job was underway for zone transfer at the time of the blowout.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.