One killed, two hurt in post-poll clash between RJD, BJP supporters in Chapra; Internet cut for two days

Patna, May 21 (IANS) One person died and two others were injured in post-poll violence between RJD and BJP supporters in Bihar’s Chapra city on Tuesday.

Two BJP supporters, Ramakant Singh and Ravikant Singh have been arrested in connection with the violence and the district police have also recovered the weapon which was used in the commission of the crime.

Internet services have also been suspended for two days.

The election to the Saran Lok Sabha Constituency was held on May 20 and tension between BJP and RJD cadres erupted on Monday evening after Rohini Acharya, the RJD's Saran candidate and daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, reached a polling booth in Chapra city just towards the end of polling.

Rohini Acharya was heckled by some BJP supporters there, which led to an altercation between the people from both the parties and she left the spot.

Following that incident, there was a heated exchange of words between RJD and BJP supporters at Bhikhari Thakur Chowk in Chapra on Tuesday morning.

One side fired on the other and a youth named Chandan Rai and his two friends Manoj Rai and Guddu Rai sustained bullet wounds.

While Chandan Rai succumbed to his wounds, Manoj and Guddu were injured and are in hospital.

After Tuesday morning’s violence, angry people staged a protest at Bhikhari Thakur Chowk and the supporters of the RJD placed the dead body on the road and protested against the district administration for its partisan attitude.

They vandalised some private and government properties, burnt tyres and vandalised Sadar Hospital following the killing.

When the police team reached the spot, they attacked the cops.

The district’s SP, Dr Gaurav Mangla deployed a large number of police and paramilitary forces to control the situation.

Dr Gaurav Mangala, SP, Saran said, “There was a dispute between the workers of the BJP and RJD on Tuesday after Monday evening’s incident. One side of the supporters opened fire on another. Three people sustained gunshot injuries and one of them succumbed.

“One of the injured persons has been admitted to PMCH Patna and his condition is critical while the other person is stable.

“We have arrested two persons in this connection. Action will be taken against those who are trying to incite the mob. Internet services have also been suspended for two days to maintain law and order.”

The SP has requested the transfer of SHO Ashwini Kumar Tiwari for his inability to control the situation.

