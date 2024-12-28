One killed, three others injured in police firing in Sasaram after clash with youths

Patna, Dec 28 (IANS) One person was killed and three others injured during a clash between a group of people and a traffic police team in Bihar’s Rohtas district.

The deceased has been identified as Badal Kumar (34) while his friends Atul Kumar and Vinod Kumar were injured in this incident.

The family members of the deceased claimed Badal and his friends were having a birthday party when the Traffic DSP and his team reached Karraha Mor in Sasaram. They abused the people attending the party before the incident.

“Traffic DSP Adil Bilal and his bodyguard demanded money from the youths at the party, and when they objected to it, the situation escalated. They were involved in an altercation followed by firing by the police team. DSP Adil Bilal allegedly fired on them. Badal sustained a gunshot injury on his chest while the others also sustained gunshot injuries,” said the brother of the deceased.

The victim's brother specifically alleged that the traffic DSP and his bodyguard were responsible for the firing.

Meanwhile, Rohtas SP Roshan Kumar told IANS that around 20 individuals were having a liquor party, which is prohibited in the state.

The altercation began when the traffic DSP and other accompanying police personnel intervened, leading to a confrontation with the group.

“We have seized liquor bottles and more than 10 bikes from the location. The district police are employing investigative tools such as CCTV footage, statements from involved parties including a Constable who was injured, and forensic methods to ascertain the sequence of events.

“We are trying to locate individuals who were present at the party. They would put the actual sequence of events,” Kumar said.

“We have registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) following complaints filed by the deceased’s brother and from the police side. A death has taken place in this incident and we are waiting for the postmortem report. It would clarify the nature of bullets through the injuries of the deceased,” Kumar said.

This case underscores the importance of adhering to local laws and the challenges law enforcement agencies face when dealing with such violations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.