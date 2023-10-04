One killed, nine injured as bus rams into parked truck in Bihar's Kaimur

Patna, Oct 4 (IANS) A woman was killed and nine other people were critically injured after their bus rammed into a parked truck on NH 19 in Bihar's Kaimur district early on Wednesday.

According to sources, the passengers were returning from Gaya after a 'pind daan' ritual at Vishnupad temple in the Falgu river.

Soon after the accident, the injured were admitted to primary health center Durgawati and sub-divisional health center Mohania where they underwent preliminary treatments. They were then referred to a higher center in Varanasi for better treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Rameshwari Devi (65), a resident of Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

Around 65 passengers had boarded from Gaya and were returning to Varanasi and Badaun districts of Uttar Pradesh when the accident took place at Mahmoorganj under Durgawati police station in Kaimur around 3 a.m.

The driver probably lost control over the wheels as he dozed off while travelling at a high speed.

