One killed, four injured in scuffle over girlfriend in Delhi

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) One person was killed while four others were injured in Delhi's Zakir Nagar area following a scuffle between two groups of teenagers.

The incident occurred after an argument erupted between the two groups over the girlfriend of one of the youths involved, an official said on Saturday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Jamia Nagar police station on Friday informing about a brawl in the Zakir Nagar area.

"On reaching the spot, the police found that a scuffle had broken out between two groups of boys. Several boys had sustained stab injuries who were rushed to the Holi Family Hospital for treatment," said a senior police officer.

The police then reached the hospital and obtained the MLCs of the injured boys, including Mohd. Sheyan, who was declared brought dead by the doctors.

"Four other boys, all residents of Zakir Nagar, were later shifted to AIIMS for further medical attention. During investigation, it was revealed that the quarrel had started over the girlfriend of one of the boys -- Amir (name changed). Amir suspected that his girlfriend was speaking to another boy which led him to threaten the latter with dire consequences," said the officer.

On the fateful day, both parties had called a meeting at around 9 p.m. in Gali No. 6 to sort out the issue.

"Amir arrived with over 12 of his friends. A few minutes into the meeting, one of the boys allegedly stabbed Sheyan and four other boys with a knife, after which all the accused persons fled from the spot," the officer said.

"Based on the statement of one of the injured boys, a case has been registered at the Jamia Nagar police station. The CCTV footages from the area are being scanned," the officer said.

