One killed as chemical tanker catches fire on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

Jaipur, June 25 (IANS) A chemical tanker carrying methanol overturned and burst into flames on Wednesday near Maukhampura town on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway, resulting in the death of the driver and causing widespread chaos on the busy stretch.

According to Maukhampura Police, the deceased has been identified as Rajendra Zinda, the tanker driver, who died on the spot due to severe burns.

The intense fire engulfed the vehicle rapidly, and thick smoke was seen from over 300 metres away, prompting nearby drivers to stop and run for safety.

In a state of panic, many commuters left their vehicles on the highway and ran into nearby fields, fearing a possible explosion due to the chemical spill.

Eyewitnesses, heading towards Jaipur, said, "The tanker suddenly overturned and turned into a ball of fire. Everyone panicked. We stopped our car and ran back to save ourselves. Thankfully, no other lives were lost."

Methanol, a highly flammable substance, spilt across the road, further complicating firefighting efforts.

Emergency services, including the fire brigade and police, rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

A police team said that traffic on the National Highway had to be diverted to a single lane, and efforts were made to clear the wreckage and restore normal traffic flow.

The accident resulted in a traffic jam stretching several kilometres. There was a scene of panic among commuters, causing a multi-kilometre traffic jam. The blaze, fueled by methanol, forced several motorists to abandon their vehicles and flee to safety.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the tanker's overturning and are evaluating environmental and safety concerns due to the chemical spill.

On December 20, 2024, over 20 people were killed after a massive fire broke out on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway in the Bhankrota area when an LPG tanker collided with a truck.

