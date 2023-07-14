One gate of ITO barrage has been opened, says Kejriwal

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the first of the five stuck gates of the ITO barrage was opened by a diver after the extensive work of 20 hours.

He said that the diver had to go deep to remove silt through a silt compressor, and soon, all the five gates will be opened.

The issue had snowballed into a political fight between the Delhi and Haryana governments as the barrage belongs to the latter.

"After nearly 20 hours of continuous hard work, the first gate of the ITO barrage has been opened. The skilled team used a silt compressor to remove silt from under the water and then pulled the gate open with a hydraulic crane. Soon, all five gates will be opened. Special thanks to the Army Engineer Regiment and the skilled team," Kejriwal tweeted.

The five gates of ITO Barrage were found jammed, leading to more trouble for the national capital as the Yamuna crossed its danger mark and flooded several low-lying areas of the capital.

