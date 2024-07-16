One family has 12 kids, other has two; till when will this trend continue, questions Raj BJP chief Joshi

Jaipur, July 16 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP president C.P. Joshi on Tuesday supported the statement made by state minister Jhabar Singh Kharra in which he had announced that the BJP government is planning to bring a new law where couples with over two to three children will not be able to get the benefits of government policies.

Joshi, supporting the statement of Kharra who is the Minister of State for Urban Development & Self-Governance, said that the government schemes will be implemented successfully if there is some way to check the increasing population.

Some arrangements should be made to stop the increasing population. Twelve children in one family and 2 children in another, how long will this continue? Every family should get facilities. If there are a limited number of children, the schemes made for the family and the country will work properly and government schemes can be implemented properly on the ground, said Joshi in Khinvsar.

Earlier on Sunday, Kharra said that a new law will be coming soon to ensure that couples with over two to three kids will not be able to avail government facilities.

As population is increasing, resources are decreasing leading to problems and hence the government is contemplating bringing a law to check population growth, he said.

Kharra said that the central government will also be bringing a law soon for population control. Under this law, those with over two or three children will not be able to avail the benefits of the government policies.

Rajasthan already has a two child norm.

As per the Rajasthan Various Service (Amendment) Rules, 2001, no candidate is eligible for appointment to a government job who has more than two children on or after June 1, 2002.

The Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act 1994 disqualifies those with over two children from contesting elections as a panch or a member.

Meanwhile the Congress has raised questions over the statements of Kharra and Joshi and has termed the statement as the latest example where the Constitutional norms are being flouted by the ruling party.

All India Congress Committee general secretary Sachin Pilot speaking to IANS said, "This statement proves what we have been saying. Without any framework or format or official discussions, political leaders are talking about these things which is tinkering with the law of the land, changing provisions of the Constitution and creating confusion in society."

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra said, "They keep making castles in the air. When there has been no discussion, nor any deliberation on this topic in any House, how can it be said that a law is coming? The only task of the government is to divide the nation and these statements symbolise their intention to spread fear and terror among the public. Have they tabled the bill? Did they have a discussion? No. Then on what grounds are such statements being made," he questioned adding that they are making a mockery of democracy.

