Omar Abdullah govt must give up pro-Pakistan agenda, help people of J&K: BJP's Tarun Chugh

Srinagar, Nov 8 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has appealed to the Omar Abdullah government "to give up its pro-Pakistan agenda and to start working on policies and programmes to help the people of Jammu and Kashmir".

He alleged that the National Conference (NC) and Congress have formed an alliance aimed at disrupting the democratic mandate in Jammu and Kashmir and reviving terrorism in the Union Territory.

He also warned the NC government, against "murdering the mandate of democracy by resorting to disruptive and violent means".

He also added that the BJP will not allow the murder of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reacting strongly to the BJP members being marshalled out of the Assembly while they were trying to voice dissent against the resolution on Article 370, BJP leader Chugh said, "It was a blatant attempt to stifle the voice of the people."

He expressed strong objections to Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh, an Awami Ittehad Party MLA from Langate, bringing a banner into the Assembly that supported the National Conference government resolution.

The BJP leader also emphasized that "this action appears to be a covert attempt to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir under the guise of Article 370".

"Allowing such gestures in the Assembly undermines the democratic process and may embolden extremist elements," BJP leader Chugh said, highlighting concerns about the potential consequences of such actions.

He also criticised the Congress, questioning their silence on the Jammu and Kashmir resolution issue.

He remarked, "Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is making a crass attempt to subvert the democratic institutions just to catch media eyes and more importantly to please his master across the border."

The BJP leader reiterated, that his party firmly stood by the unity and integrity of Jammu and Kashmir and would foil all nefarious attempts to bring back the dark days in the Union Territory.

Earlier, the BJP leader and former Union Minister, Smriti Irani, also criticised the resolution passed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, calling it a divisive move by the Congress-led INDIA bloc that supports extremism.

According to Smriti Irani, this resolution disregards Parliament and Supreme Court decisions on Article 370.

Further criticising the INDIA bloc, she asked them if the parties stood for terrorism in the region and against the rights of disadvantaged groups.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.