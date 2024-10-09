Olympic champion Valarie Allman named Delhi Half Marathon's international event ambassador

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) American discus thrower Valarie Allman, who won gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021) and the 2024 Paris Olympics, has been named the international event ambassador for the Half Marathon, scheduled for October 20.

Allman’s remarkable throw of 69.50 metres in Paris set a new American record, further cementing her status as one of the top discus throwers globally. Her Olympic journey began with a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games, achieved with a powerful first throw of 68.98 metres.

"The beautiful aspect of a running event is its ability to bring us together as a community and make it our own for the larger good. The start line is not just a race; it's a celebration of camaraderie, determination, resilience, and a showcase of our ability to push limits and achieve new personal milestones. I am delighted that my visit to India is for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and to be a part of something that brings out the vibrant colors of India, #AaRangDeDilli, I like the sound of that," Allman said in a release issued by the organisers.

In addition to her Olympic victories, Allman is also a two-time World Championship medallist, winning silver in 2023 and bronze in 2022. Her personal best throw of 71.46 meters, recorded in April 2022 at the Triton Invitational in La Jolla, ranks as the 15th longest in history and the longest in nearly three decades.

Delhi Half Marathon, the World Athletics Gold Label Road Rac, with a prize money of USD 260,000, will be flagged off from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 20.

Ugandan sensation Joshua Cheptegei and Kenya’s former Half-Marathon World record holder Peres Jepchirchir will lead the elte race.

Cheptegei is the current world record holder for both the 5000 meters and 10,000 meters and holds the world's best time over the 15-kilometer distance. He is the reigning Olympic champion in the 10,000 meters and won the gold with a new Olympic record of 26:43.14.

Jepchirchir, who will be leading the women's contingent, won the London Marathon 2024 with a time of 2:16:16 secs, breaking the women’s only Marathon world record. She also won the 2021 New York City and 2022 Boston Marathons.

Defending champions Abhishek Pal and Kavita Yadav will lead the Indian challenge.

