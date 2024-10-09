Vedang Raina: As a kid, I would dream of standing on stage, performing in front of a crowd

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actor Vedang Raina is over-the-moon with the response he is getting for crooning the song “Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka” and shared that as a kid, he would constantly dream of standing on stage, performing in front of a crowd that cheered him on.

He said that the track brought him closer to living his dream.

“Singing both the Jigra title track and Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka has brought me closer to that dream than I could have ever imagined, such an iconic and heartfelt song, felt like stepping into a legacy I’ve admired for years,” Vedang, who made his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies” in 2023, said.

“The journey feels surreal, and I’m beyond grateful for this incredible opportunity. Every moment feels like a dream come true, and I can’t wait for what’s next.”

Recently, Vedang took everyone by surprise after crooning the song “Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka” from the upcoming film “Jigra” in Marathi and dedicated it to his co-star Alia Bhatt.

Vedang, Alia and filmmaker Vasan Bala were on the sets of “Bigg Boss” Marathi. The “Jigra” cast was joined by Bollywood actor and the show’s host Riteish Deshmukh on stage.

The actor made the moment even more special after he gave his own touch to the Marathi version of the song he crooned, where he sang: “Ek hazaaron main majhi Alia hai” earning him cheers and claps.

Talking about “Jigra”, which is set to release on October 11, revolves around a young Satya, a young woman who had a tough childhood. The only family member left in her life is her brother Ankur, who is imprisoned and tortured in a foreign jail.

In the film, Satya metamorphoses into a hero to break her brother out of the prison and bring him to a safe space.

