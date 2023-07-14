Okhla water treatment plant restarts operations

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Delhi's Okhla water treatment plant, which had to be shut down due to flood-like situation in the Yamuna, again started operations on Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

"With receding water levels, we are starting Okhla water treatment. Am reaching there to take stock," Kejriwal tweeted.

Due to increasing water level in Yamuna river, the water treatment plants of Wazirabad, Chandrawal were shut down, leading to water scarcity in few areas.

But now the Okhla plant has started again which will bring relief to some areas.

"The Okhla water treatment plant, which had been shut down due to the rising water level of the Yamuna river, has now been restarted today. The water level has slightly receded, and it is hoped that the situation will further improve in the coming days, allowing us to resume the operation of other treatment plants as well," the Delhi CM's Office tweeted.

The water level in Yamuna is now going down and the situation is improving in nearby areas.

