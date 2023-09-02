Odisha train tragedy: CBI files charge sheet against 3 arrested rly officials

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against three railway officials -- Arun Kumar Mahanta, Mohammad Amir Khan and Pappu Kumar -- arrested in connection with the June 2 Odisha train tragedy on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence.

The official said that all the three accused were arrested on July 7 and are currently in judicial custody.

A CBI spokesperson said here that the agency filed a charge sheet against Mahanta, SSE (signal) Incharge, Balasore, Incharge, Khan, SSE (Signal), Soro and Kumar, Technician, Balasore in the court of Special Judicial Magistrate, Bhubaneswar in an on-going investigation of a case related to train mishap at Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station, Balasore on June 2, which left over 290 people dead.

The CBI registered a case on June 6 following the request of the Ministry of Railways, consent of the Odisha government and further orders from DoPT related to the train mishap involving Coromandel Express, Yashvantpur-Howrah Express and a goods train at Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha.

A case was earlier registered at Balasore GRPS, GRP Cuttack (Odisha) regarding the train accident.

The official said that further investigation has been kept open on aspects of the larger conspiracy and about possible involvement of others.

