INDIA alliance’s campaign to start from Gandhi Jayanti, says Nitish Kumar

Patna, Sep 2 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that the INDIA alliance will start the campaign programme across the country from Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Talking to media persons in Patna, the Chief Minister said that there is no problem in seat sharing within the INDIA alliance.

“We will soon start work on the seat sharing formula internally and everything will be briefed to the media. We have already decided on the main issues and it will be finalised by this month. We will start working on the seat sharing formula and will do a big event on the day of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. After that we will organise political events under the umbrella of INDIA in the country,” he said.

He said that during the two days meeting in Mumbai, INDIA alliance has a coordination committee comprising 14 members where Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and JD-U President Lalan Singh were also present.

“Everything is finalised. A total of five committees have been formed and everyone has their own jobs. We will do the seat distribution at the right time. There is no problem in it,” the Chief Minister said.

Reacting to one nation one election formula, the Chief Minister said: “When the proposal will come in the house, we will look at it. The way the Centre is bringing a special session of the parliament, it means that they are desperate.”

When asked about K.K Pathak's moves in the Education Department especially as he had reduced the government leaves, Kumar said: “The officer of the department is doing a good job. The department has a job in hand to students study. K.K Pathak is doing it. I don’t think, he is doing anything wrong. As far as leaves are concerned, if anyone has any problem, he/she should come before us and inform me. We will listen to them.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.