Elizabeth Olsen wants to explore roles beyond Scarlet Witch: ‘There’s No Longevity in One Character’

Los Angeles, Sep 2 (IANS) Actress Elizabeth Olsen wants to explore other characters besides Marvel’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. The ‘Love & Death’ star got candid with The Times of London about her feelings surrounding her longtime character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who most recently appeared in Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness, reports ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

While discussing her most famous role with the publication, Olsen appeared conflicted to the reporter. She said, “I’m trying to figure out… Because, specifically in the last four years, my output has been Marvel. I don’t want… It’s not that I don’t want to be associated as just this character.”

The actress continued: “But I really feel like I need to be building other parts back up for balance. I really want to do films right now. And I hope some of them come together in the way I feel like they can. But yeah, that’s something that I need. I just need more other characters in my life. There’s no longevity in one character.”

Prior to joining the MCU, she felt she had found a “sweet spot” in the roles that she would accept. A couple films she is “very proud” of from that time are Wind River and Ingrid Goes West.

“They were so different and you can’t compare them,” Olsen said, quoted by ‘THR’. “So, I just want more of that in my life just because I get satisfaction from the variation.”

The actress also opened up about not maintaining a very public life outside of her work, explaining that she doesn’t want to be seen as a celebrity, just an actor. She also shared she hopes to start a family with her husband, Robbie Arnett. If they have children, however, Olsen said she wouldn’t allow them to work in Hollywood before they turn 18.

