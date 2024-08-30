Odisha recorded 1,99,954 cognisable crime cases in 2023

Bhubaneswar, Aug 30 (IANS) Odisha recorded as many as 1,99,954 cognisable crime incidents in 2023, a Home Department white paper tabled in the state Assembly informed on Friday.

The state witnessed a rise of around 12 per cent in the registration of cognisable crime cases in 2023. As per the available data, 1,78,190 cognisable crimes were reported in Odisha in 2022.

However, the number of murder cases came down slightly in the state in 2023, with 1,362 cases getting reported as against 1,379 cases in 2022.

In the white paper, the Home Department revealed that Odisha recorded 2,348 cases of cybercrime, including 362 financial frauds, in 2023, marking a rise from the 1,983 similar cases reported in 2022.

The Children & Women Online Abuse Monitoring Unit at the cyber complex in Bhubaneswar received 571 complaints related to uploading of child pornography or sexually explicit content such as rape/gang-rape in 2023.

The state also received 82,132 complaints from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) regarding uploading of child sexual abuse materials from IP addresses located in Odisha.

Similarly, Odisha Police received 16,602 calls regarding various financial frauds from victims on the cybercrime helpline number in 2023.

This apart, the state witnessed 370 dacoity cases, 2,961 cases of robbery, 6,071 burglary cases, 16,851 cases of theft, 6,196 cheating cases, and 1,655 cases of riots in 2023.

According to the white paper, as many as 2,826 sexual assault cases were registered at different police station across the state last year.

Also, 11,992 cases of accidents and 1,49,670 miscellaneous cases were registered across the state in 2023, as per the white paper.

In the white paper, the state government claimed that Maoists activities remained under control in Odisha in 2023, during which three Maoist cadres were killed while 13 were arrested.

