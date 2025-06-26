Odisha govt prioritises port and jetty projects for growth of maritime commerce

Bhubaneswar, June 26 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said his government is prioritising the growth of maritime commerce in Odisha by constructing ports, jetties, and related infrastructure across various parts of the state.

In a major push to strengthen Odisha’s maritime infrastructure and promote port-led economic development, the Odisha government on Thursday signed two Concession Agreements - one for the expansion of Gopalpur Port and another for the construction of a captive jetty at the Jatadhari river mouth in Jagatsinghpur district - in the presence of Chief Minister Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan.

The Odisha government signed a concession agreement with JSW Utkal Steel Limited for the development of a captive jetty at Jatadhari river mouth in Erasama tehsil of Jagatsinghpur district with an investment of Rs 2,100 crore. The jetty will have a cargo handling capacity of 52 million metric tonnes (MMT).

It is expected to generate 3,450 direct and indirect employment opportunities. Similarly, Gopalpur Ports Limited will invest Rs 16,554 crore in the expansion and modernisation of Gopalpur Port. Post-expansion, the port’s cargo handling capacity will increase to 50 MMT. The project is anticipated to create nearly 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.

“These two projects will together bring an investment of over Rs 18,654 crore and generate around 8,450 jobs in the state. Maritime trade expansion is a key focus area of our government, and we are committed to developing jetties and ports across the coastline to boost Odisha’s economic future,” the Chief Minister added.

He further announced that the state government plans to set up new ports at Inchudi and Bahuda, and has also prepared development plans for Subarnarekha and Astaranga ports.

Majhi stated that the Odisha government aims to work in partnership with private companies in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode to develop maritime trade along Odisha’s long coastline.

Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena emphasised the strategic role of jetties and ports in Odisha’s overall development.

“Our government is committed to identifying potential coastal locations and developing ports, fish landing centres, and coastal infrastructure,” he said.

