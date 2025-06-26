Squid Game Season 3 OTT Release: Confused Over Timings? Here's When Netflix Will Stream

The excitement and anticipation levels are higher than ever before as fans of the hit Korean show Squid Game gear up to witness another season full of exhilarating thrills, betrayal, and, well, death. After the cliffhanger ending of Season 2, Netflix has prepared fans enough for the third (and final) installment of Squid Game, and the demand for the show and its characters has already reached an all-time high.

One of the rare phenomena where a Korean show dominates Netflix's all-time viewing charts. This shows how Squid Game has managed to establish a connection with the audiences and how it's nearly impossible for any other web series to be able to create the impact that Squid Game managed to give.

Squid Game Season 3 OTT: Final Clarity on Netflix's Streaming Time

The third season promises an array of challenges, intricate plotlines, and the crucial question of whether Gi-Hun can permanently halt these games. That remains the big question, and since this is being called the final season of Squid game, it will be fascinating to see how the show ends.

Now, there is a lot of confusion that arises owing to the streaming time of Squid Game. Netflix announced that the third season will be out at 3 AM Eastern Time, or 12 AM Pacific Time, on its platform.

Indian fans of Squid Game can look forward to the show's release at 12:30 PM IST on 27th June (Friday). For those who are on GMT, Squid Game Final season will be streaming from 07:00 AM GMT on Friday (27th June).