Odisha CM, Speaker condole death of veteran BJD minister

Bhubaneswar, July 5 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed grief over the demise of veteran Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Minister Surendra Nath Naik who breathed his last at his residence here on Friday.

Offering condolences to the bereaved family, CM Majhi said: “Naik was a very popular leader and efficient administrator. He was very popular among the common public. Naik both as an MLA and minister made significant contributions towards the development of Odisha in various sectors. His death is a major loss for the state.”

Speaker Surama Padhy, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, and Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena also expressed grief over the death of Naik.

“He (Naik) has done a lot of work by taking important decisions for the all-round development in Kakatpur area as well as Odisha,” said Speaker Surama Padhy in her message.

The Chief Minister, Speaker Surama Padhy and other senior leaders paid floral tributes to Naik on the premises of the Odisha Assembly on Friday.

Naik first won from the Kakatpur assembly constituency in Puri district in 1971 contesting the elections on a ticket from Utkal Congress, the party founded by Biju Patnaik in 1970. Later, he contested on the Janata party ticket and won again in the 1977 assembly polls.

The 87-year-old leader represented the Kakatpur constituency in the Odisha assembly thrice from 1985 till 2000 as a member of the Janata Party and Janata Dal. He was elected from the same assembly seat in 2000 and 2004 on Biju Janata Dal tickets.

The veteran leader held many important portfolios including Ministers of Excise, Revenue, Agriculture, School and Mass Education departments etc. during his several decade-long political career.

Naik also held the Deputy Speaker post in the Odisha assembly from 1977 to 1980.

